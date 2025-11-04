Ghosts, skeletons and gory monsters made themselves at home at Myrtleford's Scout Hall on Buffalo Road last Friday night.

The two metre spider threading its web from the roof of the hall was a dead giveaway something spooky was amiss as youth from across the district celebrated Halloween.

Myrtleford Venturer Unit members had transformed their hall into a spine-tingling haunted house, with cobwebs, creepy corridors and a few friendly frights, which ere enjoyed by visitors.

First Myrtleford Scouts leader Bernadette Hays said what was once a one-off event, is now an annual occurrence, which had delighted more than 150 children.

Friday evening's event featured Halloween-themed games, trick-or-treat stations and interactive activities designed to delight rather than scare.