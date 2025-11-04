Ovens Landcare Network and Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group Inc. will host a presentation for members of the public to learn all about supporting native pollinators this Sunday, 9 November.

Bee expert Neil Padbury will lead the presentation at the Myrtleford Library, which will be followed by a workshop a short walk away at the Myrtleford Community Garden (adjacent to the Myrtleford Hospital) where people can build a small bee hotel and take home afterwards.

A cuppa and light afternoon tea is provided.

Myrtleford Landcare president, Paul Reser, said the event supports Australian Pollinator Week and encourages communities, businesses and organisations to come together to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators here in Australia.

He said pollinators are in trouble.

"Due to habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change many of the most important bees, butterflies, beetles, birds, bats and other pollinators indispensable to the health of the natural world are in decline," Mr Reser said.

Those interested in attending the event can register at https://share.google/ipvZMErmwvKPeaBfr

Any enquiries to Penny Raleigh at penny@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au or on 0427613970.