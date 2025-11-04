Community members are invited to attend Remembrance Day services to be held in Myrtleford, Bright and Mt Beauty on Tuesday next week.

Each service will allow people to pause and acknowledge Armistice Day, some 106 years ago on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, bringing hostilities to an end in the First World War.

Bright RSL sub-branch members will conduct their service at Mafeking Square in Ireland Street commencing at 10.45am, while Mount Beauty RSL sub-branch members will conduct their service in Memorial Park in Lakeside Avenue from 10.45am.

Both services will have short readings, laying of wreaths, prayers and observe a minute's silence.

Myrtleford RSL sub-branch is also conducting its service from 10.45am at Albert David Lowerson VC Memorial Square in Clyde Street.

Vice president Kim Buffett will led the service, which will be attended by Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and Alpine Shire councillor Gareth Graham who will lay wreaths.

Students Lily Boyler (Marian College), Molley Nobel and Ashlee Cousins (Myrtleford P-12 College) will provide readings, Canon Moira Evers will pray for the fallen, Brain McDonald will recite the Ode to the fallen, and Sam Rinaudo will play the Last Post, with a minute's silence to be observed.