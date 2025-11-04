The Myrtleford and District Historical Society (MDHS) have officially released their 2026 calendar.

It's one of the society's annual fundraisers, made up of an arrangement of photographs from the Tiff Rayner collection and MDHS archive photographs.

The calendar has been assembled by a sub-committee of MDHS members comprising John Taylor OAM, Glenda Wicks, Philippa Cartwright, Trish Bardoe, Dorothy Veldman and Kerry Murtagh.

"Look out for the 'burnt-orange' framework on our new calendars," Philippa said.

"We had a bit of a battle between ourselves while deliberating on the design."

The new calendars are $20 each and can be found at the Myrtleford Newsagency, post office and the Old School Museum.

MDHS president, Kerry Murtagh, said the aim of the calendars is to spotlight not just Myrtleford, but the districts surrounding the town as well.

"Usually for the front cover, it's always something to do with the establishment of the town," Ms Murtagh said.

"As you go though the year, it progresses through the decades, with a new historical photo for each month.

"We try to capture different decades, using historical family photos from the region and encompassing all of the districts; for example, we have an old Gapsted family photo for December 2026."

At the Myrtleford and District Historical Society's last annual general meeting on 9 October, deputy president John Taylor OAM officially stepped down from his duties, but will continue to be very involved in research and educational aspects of the society.

The MDHS is always looking for new members.

Any interested parties can drop by Myrtleford's Old School Museum on Sundays, from 11am to 2pm, or at the MDHS's monthly community market, held on the second Saturday of each month from 8.30am to 12pm.