Prep, Year 1 and Year 2 students from Bright P-12 College visited the Bright Museum recently, as part of their study into ‘Past and Present’.

The museum is located at the old Bright Railway Station and covers the history of the Ovens Railway Line, gold mining, and the social history of the area including local family stories and a photographic collection.

Students had great fun going on a guided tour of the museum, exploring local artefacts, and learning about the history of the town and surrounds.

Year 2 student Tilly Gray said visiting the Bright Museum was "really cool and interesting".

"I liked looking at all the mining tools and imagining what it was like in Bright many years ago," she said.

"Sitting inside the old train carriage was like we had gone back in time!”

Students thanked the museum volunteers who gave up their time to arrange and provide a fascinating guided tour.

The museum in Railway Avenue is opened to the public on Sundays, from 2pm to 4pm.

It has rolling stock typical of that used on the old Ovens Valley Railway, as well as many artefacts typical of the late 19th and 20th centuries, including those from Chinese miners who worked in the goldfields and a reconstructed Chinese Joss House based on the one destroyed in the Buckland Valley in the infamous riot in 1857.