More than 130 people packed into the Bright Community Centre and helped raise more than $22,000 at this year's Froctober event supporting the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation on Saturday, 25 October.

Organiser Anna Kelly said she was literally "over the moon" with the result, which was the second highest total raised throughout Australia.

"It's the sixth time we've held the event and it's our biggest yet," she said, noting it's personal significance - held in honour of her Mum, Diana, who passed away from ovarian cancer earlier this year.

"It's the first time we've raised over $20,000...the total was actually $22,354 which is absolutely amazing.

"I had hoped we would break the $100,000 mark (money raised over all six events) but we're just shy of it....but we'll get there for our next event in two years time, in 2027."

Ms Kelly said the support from sponsors, businesses and the wider community had been fantastic, and she wanted to thank them all.

"I really need to thank my amazing committee of Liz Burrington, Ash Nightingale, Linda Dillon and Rikki McConnachie, my husband Steve, and also the wonderful job 'Sammy Mack' did as trivia emcee," she said.