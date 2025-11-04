Community members in Bright have made every step count in their efforts to fundraise for the Black Dog Institute to support mental health initiatives.

Throughout Mental Health Month in October members of the Bright Sports Centre team participated in the One Foot Forward challenge and collectively walked more than 520km and raised well over $2200 for the not-for-profit mental health research institute.

Funds raised go towards research treatment, support for people struggling with mental health issues, aids in suicide prevention, and much more.

According to the latest data one in five Australians experience symptoms of mental illness at some stage in their lives and sadly, suicide was the leading cause of premature death of Australians in 2023.

Mental health issues have such a wide-ranging and significant effect on our society that it touches all of us at some stage, either directly, or indirectly.