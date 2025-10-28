Mt Hotham is inviting adventurers of all kinds to reach new heights with eight captivating events this summer, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Victorian High Country at its finest.

From trail running across exhilarating alpine tracks and embarking on scenic hikes, to conquering one of Australia’s most iconic cycling routes, the Great Alpine Road, this

season’s event lineup is designed to challenge and inspire.

Whether you’re chasing personal bests or simply seeking fresh mountain air, Mt Hotham offers a nature-fuelled escape like no other, according to Natalie Valentine, Mt Hotham Alpine Resort general manager.

"We love seeing the resort transform in summer," she said.

"It’s a season full of hidden treasures - wildflowers in bloom, quiet trails, and crisp alpine air.

"Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or just looking to unwind, there’s something for everyone.

"So bring your family, your friends, and immerse yourself in untamed nature this summer.”

Highlights include the return of Highlander powered by Spartan Race (April 18–22, 2026), with Mt Hotham remaining the first and only Australian destination to host this iconic global adventure event.

Also not to be missed is the legendary 3 Peaks Challenge (March 8), a 235-kilometre ride with over 4000 metres of climbing, tackling the renowned ascents of Tawonga Gap, Mount Hotham, and the formidable ‘Beast’ at Falls Creek.

Mt Hotham is Australia’s second-highest alpine resort village and offers a vibrant playground for nature lovers and thrill-seekers with stunning hikes and scenic walks.

There are a range of accommodation options available - go to https://www.mthotham.com.au/summer/accommodation

Hotham Summer Events 2025/26

Nov 1-4 Bright Alpine Climb

Nov 21-23 Great Southern Endurance Run

Jan 17 Rooftop Run

Feb 21 Australian Grand Traverse

March 8 3 Peak Challenge

March 14 Razorback Run

March 18-22 Highlander

April 11-12 Alpine Challenge

For more details to to www.mthotham.com.au