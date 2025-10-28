Myrtleford's Chopped and Changed Kustom Car Club Inc. is set to host its tenth-annual Show and Shine at the Savoy Club this Sunday, 2 November to make use of a more visible venue and reach more fellow classic car enthusiasts as they drive into town.

“We’re hoping for it to be a big thing in Myrtleford," club secretary, John Goodman said.

“We’ve previously held it at the showgrounds which was a beautiful venue, but it's out of the way of the main drag.

“We’re hoping for a more vibrant event: we've got an emcee lined up for the day, live music, there'll be delicious food available from the Savoy Club so it should be a great day out."

Club president, Guido Cossigniani, said the club is expecting at least 150 show cars at this year's event and approximately 400 guests, hopefully more.

The Show and Shine will be held in the Savoy Club parking area from 9am to 2pm, with ample off-site parking available for spectators, adjacent to the Savoy Club carpark.

In the lead up to this year's Show and Shine, club members have been gathering at local businesses in town.

"This morning is about paying our sponsors back," John Panlook said.

"We're a fairly active social club, we meet fortnightly and are doing a round of our sponsors' businesses.

"Our last coffee morning was down at Infinity Fuel depot.

"We want to keep the Show and Shine in town; keep it visible, keep it local, support the town and revamp our club.

"We're a non-for-profit, so everything goes back into the community.

"We do what we love."

This year's Show and Shine sponsors include: Michelini's Wines, Ovens Valley Chainsaws & Mowers, MDB Engineering, Liberty Fuel Myrtleford, Shannon's, Total Tilt Transport, Lecons Building and Construction, McPherson's Earthmoving, B&K Mechanical and Tilt Tray Services.

To enter your car in this year's Show and Shine, participants can pay a $10 registration fee at the gate.

Entry is a gold-coin donation for spectators.