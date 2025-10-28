Art lovers are in for a treat as the Bright P-12 College Art Show returns for its annual exhibition, showcasing the creative talents of students from Prep to Year 12.

The official opening night will be held on Wednesday, November 12, at 6:30pm at the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre.

The evening promises to be a celebration of student creativity, with live music performed by the college’s secondary music students and light refreshments available for guests.

“This event is always a highlight on our school calendar,” said Janmaree Duguid, the arts and technologies KLA curriculum leader and secondary art teacher.

“Each year, students continue to raise the bar, presenting works that are both technically impressive and creatively inspiring.”

This year’s exhibition features a wide variety of student projects, including secondary works in digital technology, CAD/CAM robotics, woodwork, metalwork, media, visual art and visual communication and design.

Senior students from VCE Media, VCE Art Creative Practice, and VCE Product Design will also have their work on display.

Not to be missed are the colourful and imaginative contributions from primary students.

“We warmly invite all members of the community to join us in celebrating the incredible talent of our students,” Ms Duguid said.

“Their work reflects not only their individual creativity but also the support of our dedicated staff and school community.”

A standout feature piece this year is the artwork selected for the official event poster, created by VCE Year 12 Art Creative Practice student Lexi Mathers, a sculpture created as one of her final pieces in unit three.

“One of the highlights this year was having my artwork chosen for the official event poster," said Lexi.

"My sculpture, Human Potential, was initially inspired by Michelangelo’s 15th-century sculpture David.

"His work played a big role in shaping my work.

"Overall, this year has been both challenging and rewarding.”

The exhibition will remain open to the public for one week, from Thursday, November 13, to Wednesday, November 19, and can be viewed daily from 10am to 8pm at the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre at 28 Mountbatten Avenue.