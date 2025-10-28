This year's live music line-up is already fully booked for the return of Myrtleford's Summer Series in the town's Piazza, this December and January.

The event showcases the best of local musical talent and grants the community an opportunity to spend some splendid summer evenings socialising in the heart of town.

"The Summer Series allows the Piazza to come alive to the sound of local artists," Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce secretary, Kerry Murphy said.

"There's a big cross-section of talent from our area represented in our musical acts.

"Local musician Rudi Katterl has been coordinating the roster of this year's artists; the first evening is kicking off with 'The Friesians'.

"Evenings are planned as a family-friendly, picnic in the Piazza style event."

The Summer Series is a collaboration between the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., the Alpine Shire Council and local store-holders and musicians.

Gold-coin donations upon entry are welcome.

The Summer Series will be held on Friday evenings in December from 6pm to 8pm approximately, with the exception of Boxing Day, as the Myrtleford Rodeo is scheduled to be held at the showgrounds.

Sessions will recommence right throughout January on Saturday evenings.