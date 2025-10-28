Local art lovers packed onto the old basketball court in the Myrtleford Indoor Stadium to appreciate this year's Art Prize entries on display last Friday evening, marking the official opening to this year's Myrtleford Show celebrations.

Hundreds of pieces lined the display walls arranged for all to admire: several red dot stickers were broken out as attendees reserved their favourite works for purchase.

In addition to the 10x10 creative canvases and the photography pieces, the Myrtleford and District Historical Society also brought along a series of historical photos and invited attendees to assist in identifying subjects.

As the evening's prizes were sponsored by Bank WAW and the National Centre for Farmer Health, guest speaker Dr Justin Donaldson from Myrtleford's Alba Health, outlined the importance of checking in with farmers' and the general community.

"From a social point of view, I feel nights like tonight and the Myrtleford Show are important [opportunities] to catch up with others," he said.

"Because they reminds us of what community feels like.

"Connection, laughter, creativity; they all strengthen and enrich us.

"Research shows people who feel part of a community are healthier, recover faster and live longer; and connection reduces social isolation, stress and improves both heart and mental health.

"So tonight as you wander around the art exhibits, check in with someone you haven't spoken to in a while.

"A simple 'how you going?' might be exactly what they need to hear."

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas echoed this in her own speech, stating how important it is for communities to pull together.

"I'm incredibly impressed by this exhibition and how it got here," she said.

"When the community was in trouble, I'm speaking about when the Myrtleford Festival stopped, other people stepped in and helped the community pull back together again.

"That's why this art show is now part of the agricultural show.

"What I'm already hearing tonight is lots of fun, laughter and buzz and I'm loving seeing the red spots.

"Congratulations to the entire committee who have pulled this off; and I know the show is going to pop because it always does.

"It's always very good fun, even when it rains."

As the speeches wound down, Myrtleford Show committee president, Debbie Geddes, thanked everyone for attending.

"Thank you to Mel for organising the evening and thank you to everyone in my committee for their incredible work," she said.

"It's been a great night and let's go for anothershow tomorrow."

Art Prize 2025 award-winners:

Primary student: Prep-Yr 3: Brielle Hack

Primary student: Yrs 4-6: Hugh Scott

Secondary student: Years 7-9: Amelie Clarke

Secondary Student: Years 10-12 : Zali Morgan:

Junior section: two highly-commended winners: Ane Gullam and James MacDonald

Landscape: Claire Cato

Flora & Still Life: Set of Three Prints: Donna McMillan

Mixed-Medium Prize: Adrienne Jannie