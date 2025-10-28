Hundreds of classic cars and thousands of attendees are expected to roll in to Bright across November 7 to 9, for the 33rd annual Bright Rod Run.

Held on the weekend after Melbourne Cup Day each year, this year's celebrations are centred at Pioneer Park and include Friday Night Cruising, a Super Saturday Auto Trade Show and Cabaret Spectacular, hair and fashion displays, live music, Sunday's Show and Shine and Winner’s Circle.

Saturday will be a night of glamour, fun and live entertainment, presented by 'Beautiful in Bright Hair Salon' as the 'Bright Revival, Living in the 70s' event gets underway, featuring a Pin-Up Competition, Rock and Roll Dance Demo, Entrant Dinner and 'Oh Babe'; a nine-piece swing band.

In addition, the Ovens Valley Parts Poker Run now has exciting new stops for guests to explore even more of our beautiful Alpine Shire.

Roll out your beloved four-wheeled beauty or stop by simply to appreciate others', get ready for a huge weekend of automotive action and entertainment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.brightrodrun.com.au