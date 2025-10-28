Authorities are urging campers venturing into forests and parks this Melbourne Cup weekend to learn about campfire safety before they go.

The Conservation Regulator Victoria, CFA, Parks Victoria, and Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) are warning than just one unattended or poorly managed campfire can cause serious environmental damage and put lives and property at risk.

They're also encouraging people to check the weather forecast – especially the projected wind speeds – before heading out.

Scott Turner, acting chief fire officer, Forest Fire Management Victoria, said people need to make sure their campfire is put out correctly by extinguishing it completely with water, not soil.

“We want everyone to enjoy their visit to our forests and parks this weekend, but if you have a campfire, it’s crucial that you put it out properly when you leave," he said.

"Putting soil on top of a campfire does not extinguish it – you must use water.

"Fires that haven’t been properly extinguished can smoulder under soil for days and reignite in the warm and windy conditions.

"Before you light a fire always check fire restrictions, including whether a Total Fire Ban is in place.

"Download the VicEmergency app or go to www.emv.vic.gov.au."

Mr Turner said people who breach campfire regulations on public land face a maximum penalty of $19,759 if the matter is prosecuted in court.

He said the maximum penalty for lighting or maintaining a fire during a day of Total Fire Ban is $47,421.60 and/or two years in jail.

People can report unattended campfires to DEECA at 136 186 or call 000 to report a bushfire.

For more on campfire rules go to: https://www.vic.gov.au/campfires-stoves-and-bbqs