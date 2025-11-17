How long have you lived in Mt Beauty?

I came up here 20 years ago to be near my father, originally from Adelaide.

What do you like about the area?

What’s not to like about this place: the mountains and scenery in general, the perfect spot for my activities, hiking, cycling, skiing in the winter. The community, the peaceful surroundings.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

No, I like it just the way it is.

What do you do, plus your hobbies and interests?

I work part time at Vegetation in the store and drive for them as well. I have my own business as a stone mason known as Rock Girl. I hike a lot going everywhere. I cycle and enjoy gardening, walking my black Labrador Bella, and I like to read.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Up to Falls Creek in any season, Mt Buffalo and Mt Hotham for the best views.