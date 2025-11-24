If you’ve spent any time in Myrtleford, chances are you’ve crossed paths with Georgina Nolan - a woman whose life has been woven through the very fabric of the town.

At 90 years old, she remains a pillar of the community, admired for her warmth, her work ethic, and her unwavering kindness.

Born and bred in the district, Georgina grew up on her family’s tobacco and dairy farm where she learned the value of hard work and community from an early age.

After finishing school she began her working life as a shop assistant at Lois’s Supermarket, a much-loved local store that many still remember fondly.

After a few years behind the counter, Georgina moved on to work at a clothing factory - which used to stand on the very site of her current home.

Her journey through Myrtleford’s working life continued when she joined her sister at the Myrtleford Hotel, where she would stay for an incredible 36 years.

“I did everything but pull a beer,” Georgina laughs.

“Upstairs, downstairs, whatever needed doing - I was there.”

Her tireless energy and friendly nature made her a familiar face to locals and travellers alike.

Later, she worked at Gary Holmes Shoes, where her helpful manner and eye for quality kept customers coming back until the day she retired.

But Georgina never truly stopped working - she just shifted her focus to giving back.

She began volunteering with Meals on Wheels, delivering not only food but friendship to those in need.

Alongside her close friend Joan Cunnean, she also helped prepare sandwiches for Myrtleford Senior Citizens’ morning teas, a role she takes great joy in.

It was during a visit to the local hospital that Georgina first heard about the Aged Care Volunteer Visitors Scheme (ACVVS).

The idea of offering companionship to older people who were feeling isolated struck a chord with her, and before long, she was visiting a resident at the Myrtleford

Lodge, forming a friendship that lasted for many years.

Through her decades of service - from workplaces to volunteer roles - Georgina has touched countless lives in the Alpine Shire.

Her story reflects the strength and generosity found in small towns like Myrtleford, where people look out for one another and community truly means something.

And she is a strong advocate for volunteering - no matter what your age.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer in your community call the Aged Care Volunteer Visitors Scheme (ACVVS) on 1300 843 236 or email acvvs@thecentre.vic.edu.au