Where do you live?

We live in Wagga Wagga.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

About two or three times a year.

What do you do for a living?

I work at Charles Sturt University as a solutions analyst.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like cycling, going to the gym and doing pilates. Gus loves going on walks and meeting other dogs. My husband is out cycling at the moment, so Gus and I are going for a walk.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I think it's still got some quaintness to it. The mountains nearby, the bike paths, the town itself with all the little restaurants; it's got a beautiful feel. You can get everywhere on foot and it's only a few hours drive from Wagga.

What would you change about the area?

I can't think of anything to change; Bright ticks all the boxes.