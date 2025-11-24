PHOTO
55952.0
Where do you live?
We live in Wagga Wagga.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
About two or three times a year.
What do you do for a living?
I work at Charles Sturt University as a solutions analyst.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like cycling, going to the gym and doing pilates. Gus loves going on walks and meeting other dogs. My husband is out cycling at the moment, so Gus and I are going for a walk.
What do you think makes the area unique?
I think it's still got some quaintness to it. The mountains nearby, the bike paths, the town itself with all the little restaurants; it's got a beautiful feel. You can get everywhere on foot and it's only a few hours drive from Wagga.
What would you change about the area?
I can't think of anything to change; Bright ticks all the boxes.