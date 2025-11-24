How long have you lived in the Tawonga South area?

I settled in Tawonga South in 2020. I came up to the area in 1979, picking tobacco in the Buckland Valley but moved back to the Northern Beaches in Sydney.

What do you like about living here?

The community, the views, the spiritual connection from the land that is the underlying foundation of creation.

Would you like to see any additions or changes?

The community to have more understanding of the shared Indigenous knowledge, particularly about caring for country.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I’m an alcohol and drug counsellor, helping people to move away from drug use. I was a carer for many years. I like gardening, painting and writing poetry and stories on non fiction subjects.

Where would you take people to showcase the area?

Depends on the person: a bush walk in the Canyon Walk either in Bright or Mt Beauty. A picnic in the Buckland area would be a good day out.