Where do you live?

I live in Wangaratta.

How long have you been in the Bright area?

I've worked here in Bright for about six years.

What do you do for a living?

I'm the reservations and marketing manager at Bright Boutique Accommodations.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like going for runs, walking the trails and getting local coffee.

What do you think makes the area unique?

Bright has a great small-town feel and sense of community. Plus it has really good food.

What would you change about the area?

I like it how it is.