PHOTO
55240.0
Where do you live?
I live in Wangaratta.
How long have you been in the Bright area?
I've worked here in Bright for about six years.
What do you do for a living?
I'm the reservations and marketing manager at Bright Boutique Accommodations.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like going for runs, walking the trails and getting local coffee.
What do you think makes the area unique?
Bright has a great small-town feel and sense of community. Plus it has really good food.
What would you change about the area?
I like it how it is.