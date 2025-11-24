Where do you live?

I'm from Perth.

How often do you get to the Myrtleford area?

It's our first visit to Myrtleford. We're doing a clockwise lap of Australia at the moment; myself, Ben and our two dogs Tom the Dalmatian and Scout the Border Collie.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a nurse.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Snowboarding, op-shopping and collecting and making pottery at home.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The whole triangle in the middle of town. There's beautiful little places like cafes and wineries. It's blown our minds a little bit; we may buy a house in the region later.

What would you change about the area?

I haven't seen a central brewery, located in town; that might be good.