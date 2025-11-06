Whitfield Primary School will celebrate the remarkable milestone of 150 years of education, community and connection tomorrow.

From 11am to 5pm on Saturday, the school grounds at 6182 Mansfield Whitfield Road will come alive with old-school games, races, live music, and delicious local food and drinks - all part of a vibrant community day that honours generations of students and families.

The event promises something for everyone, with stalls run by current students as part of their integrated learning programs, including the beloved “Whitty Cup”, a tradition where children create fun fair-style activities and use the proceeds for maths-based comparisons and enterprise learning.

Jess Young, who coordinates the school’s kitchen garden and after-school care programs, said they're hoping past and present families and friends of the school will come along.

"There are so many generations who have been involved," she said.

"We just hope it will be a fun community day out and we can all celebrate our different connections to the school.

"It's lovely to reflect on how the school has been the beating heart of the community."

The day will feature traditional races, including the famous piggyback race, with hopes of a rerun featuring past Woody Cup champions.

Live music, local beer and wine, woodfire pizza and homegrown food will round out the festivities.

No RSVP is required, just come along, join the fun and make sure to bring a hat or decorate one on the day for the fancy hat parade.

In case of wet weather, indoor options and shelter will be available, ensuring the celebration continues rain or shine.

Thanks to funding from the Rural City of Wangaratta, the event will be filmed to create a legacy document, preserving memories and stories for future generations, possibly even forming part of the next time capsule.

Jess said this event will also be a chance to look to the future with the opening on a new onsite kindergarten.

"It's great to celebrate the opportunities this will provide locally, creating more connected transitions and strengthening the whole school community," she said.

For more details, visit https://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/150th-Celebration-Whitfield-Primary-School.