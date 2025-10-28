Thousands of people, fine weather and spectacular attractions helped make Saturday's Myrtleford and District Agriculture and Pastoral Show another huge success.

Attendees filed in as soon as gates opened at 9am to kick off a day full of fun, pageantry and wonder.

In the days before, judges spent long hours discerning the best of this year's baking, floral, needlecraft and artwork entries.

Myrtleford RSL grants and projects officer, John Twyford, said in some small way, judging the ANZAC biscuits at the show provided the opportunity to keep traditions alive.

"It was a really good experience," he said.

"The judging took approximately an hour and 20 minutes: we based our scores on taste, texture and appearance.

"It was very good to see a good number of junior entrants this year."

In the horse rings, Holly Farr's Shetland pony Magnolia Vale Beatrice, led by Dustin Seers, won first place in Supreme Shetland category.

"These ponies were judged by their confirmation of movement, manners and 'true to breed correctness'," judge Jordy Serdity said.

"Magnolia was the most true to type...she had a really nice temperament and she was the standout for the Shetlands today."

Aspiring vet, Pyper Jennings, greeted an olive python, epically draped across her shoulders at the reptile tent.

"I have lots of pet snakes at home," she said.

"Snakes have a bad reputation, because people straightaway think about the venomous ones.

"These are safe to interact with because they're used to humans."

At their first visit to the Myrtleford Show, Kim and Ken Woodman and Amber the Dalmatian walked away with two 'trophies'.

"Amber the Great Flambisco, her full name, won 'Best Kept Dog' and came third-place in 'Dog Most Like it's Owner'," Kim said.

"We feel very encouraged by this win; we'll definitely be back next year."

After lunch, Eila Cullen and Amanda and Summer Sacco planned to make a bee-line for the rides set up next to the Myrtleford Indoor Stadium.

They, like many others, had spend considerable time making their choice of showbags.

All areas of the showgrounds were covered until the fireworks went off at 8:55pm, as attendees wandered around and marveled at all the wood-cutting, sheep-shearing, live-music and agricultural action, which made this year's show "a spectacular day" according to pavilion steward, Liz Salmon.