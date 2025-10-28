Jim van Geet was re-elected president of the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc during a well attended annual general meeting Wednesday evening last week.

More than 30 people attended the meeting at St Paul's Anglican Church hall, where Dan Pusvacietis was elected deputy president, Leesa Borsi minute secretary, Louise Benini treasurer, Kerry Murphy chief secretary and Amy Rogers an executive member.

A highlight of the meeting was the announcement by Ms Murphy, that chamber had successfully applied for regional event funding for the 18-year anniversary of La Fiera in 2026, following the event's success in May this year.

"We were really fortunate to get the backing of 'Visit Victoria' and funding for La Fiera this year," she said.

"It’s really exciting for us to keep La Fiera going forward another year.

"Louise (Benini) does all the marketing; she’s bloody brilliant.

"Our Vespa Girl is so popular; we’re going to continue her for another year, but she’s going to have a new look."

During his president's report, Mr van Geet noted the past 12 months accomplishments included participating in the Community Leadership Program, opening the Myrtleford Splash Park, working with GROW Myrtleford+, the Alpine Outreach Van and hosting events such as La Fiera, the Summer Series and January's Bush Market.

"We applied for a community grant to send a representative from Mount Beauty, Bright and Myrtleford to the World Congress of Chambers in Melbourne in September," Mr van Geet said.

"The application was partially funded and we were able to support sending Dan (Pusvacietis) as a representative from Myrtleford."

Gourmet Farmer, Matthew Evans, was guest speaker at the meeting and discussed beneficial business practices from his farm in Southern Tasmania.

During his stay, he said he couldn't believe the number of chestnut trees in the region.

"They don’t seem to loom large in the culinary lexicon of Australia, or in the palate of Australians," Mr Evans said.

"But there are so many chestnut trees here; so it means we’re obviously getting into them and we’re recognising how good they are."

The chamber planned to hold a luncheon with stallholders from the Myrtleford Farmers’ Market with Mr Evans down by the river, however the gathering was relocated to the church hall due to the heavy rainfall.