Wangaratta residents are invited to attend Splash into Summer, a free community pool party at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday, 6 December from 2pm to 5pm.

Presented by the Rural City of Wangaratta, the event will provide an opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy an afternoon of music, food and recreation.

The pool party is all about community spirit – creating a space where families, friends and neighbours can enjoy the best of summer without cost barriers.

It’s a chance to strengthen local connections and celebrate the vibrant community of Wangaratta.

This weekend also marks the first time the outdoor pool is open to the public for the summer season, making it the perfect opportunity to dive in and enjoy the sunshine.

There will also be live beats from DJ Slash, bringing the summer vibe to life, a free sausage sizzle (because nothing says community like sharing a meal) and free pool entry making it accessible for everyone.

For more information, contact youth@wangaratta.vic.gov.au or follow Wang Youth on social media.

*

Festive shopping opportunity at annual artisans market

Handcrafted giftware and homemade baked goods will be among the drawcard items at this year's Wangaratta West Artisans Market being held this Saturday, 29 November from 9am to 1pm.

There will be more than 35 stalls to browse, located in and around St Michael's Anglican Church on the corner of O'Leary Street and Appin Street.

The market will showcase the unique talents of specialty local crafters and give shoppers the opportunity to purchase thoughtful and unique gifts this Christmas, with other items like plants, preserves and fresh produce also available.

Enjoy morning tea or a barbecue lunch and listen to live entertainment provided by the ukulele club, with activities for children on site and all welcome.

*

What's on in brief

Hall Stories coming to Tarrawingee Hall

Damian Callinan will present Hall Stories at the Tarrawingee Hall this Thursday, 27 November as part of his Rural Towns Tour.

In Hall Stories, the celebrated actor, comedian and creator of the hit Netflix film The Merger, combines his skills as a storyteller, stand-up and character actor, to pull back the curtain on his own tour stories and examine the quirks, traditions and characters of Australian halls and meeting places.

In this particular show, Damian will also be spending time with the local community to delve into the history and characters of each town, and the role that it plays in the broader community.

There will be a sausage sizzle from 6pm before the show starts at 7pm and tickets are available at wpacc.com.au.

*

Boxes, ceramics and scarves at Art Gallery on Ovens

A NEW exhibition which brings together works by Benalla artists David Hall and Susan Buykx has opened at the Art Gallery on Ovens in Wangaratta.

Called Three and Three by Two, it features tepee-fired pottery and handmade silk scarves by Susan, and handcrafted wooden boxes which can be used for storage or as decorative pieces by David.

An opening event will be held on Saturday, 29 November from 11am to 3pm, with the exhibition open daily until Monday, 1 December at 4pm.

*

Auditions open for new drama by Wangaratta Players

Local theatre group Wangaratta Players is currently casting for its production of the acclaimed Australian drama When The Rain Stops Falling by Andrew Bovell - a powerful, multi-generational story spanning 80 years, from a 1959 London flat to the vast deserts of Australia in 2039.

The group is seeking passionate and dedicated actors and actresses aged between 20 and 60 to bring these complex, interwoven characters to life.

Auditions will be held throughout November at the Stage Door Studio in Evans Street, with rehearsals to begin in April next year and six performances to be staged in July, 2026.

To book your audition or get more information about one of Australia's most moving modern plays, contact 0429 130 568 or email productions@wangarattaplayers.tidymail.com.

*

Comedian Dave Hughes is Cooked in Wangaratta

Dave Hughes will share his unique take on the world around him when he brings his new show Cooked to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 18 July in 2026.

Known for his sharp wit and quintessentially Australian charm, Dave Hughes has seamlessly transitioned his comedic talent from stage to the airwaves and screen, co-hosting numerous radio shows, entertaining audiences every night on television, appearing on countless podcasts and writing books beloved by Australian children.

Passionate about comedy, Dave continues to perform regularly at clubs nationwide, showcasing his enduring dedication to the craft and his natural ability to leave audiences in stitches.

Tickets for his Wangaratta show are available now by visiting wpacc.com.au.

*

A new evolution of circus in Cirque Nouvelle

Cameo Rascale Entertainment will present Cirque Nouvelle, a new evolution of circus, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Tuesday, 20 January at 6pm.

After sellout shows in 2024 the internationally acclaimed all-star cast of circus performers have combined their acrobatic, juggling, aerial and balancing talents together to create a show like no other.

Cirque Nouvelle explores the elemental theme of old versus new and how circus has changed over the years from the classic Big Top featuring performing animals, to the now modern-day circus’ headlining in state of the art theatres around the world, with extravagant technology, lighting and costuming.

A heart-warming journey which is sure to thrill, captivate and amaze the whole family, tickets are available at wpacc.com.au.

*

Christmas Market in St Patrick's Hall

A Christmas Market in the Hall will be held on Saturday, 6 December from 9am to 1pm at St Patrick's Hall in Ford Street, Wangaratta.

Browse stalls to stock up on Christmas gifts and goodies, with free tea and coffee provided and Santa to be in his photo corner from 10.30am to midday for those who want to take their own photos.

*