The Myrtleford Skatepark was full of skateboarders, scooters, roller-skaters and BMX-ers on Saturday, 15 November, as more than 200 people attended the North East Skate Park Series, one of the longest-running youth events in the Alpine Shire.

Alpine Shire Council youth development officer Lara May said it was a great turnout, as many locals and tourists from the North East area flocked to Myrtleford.

"The day was fantastic, with more than 60 competitors and about 200 people in attendance overall," she said.

"The series began back in 2012 as a collaboration between Alpine Shire and Indigo Shire.

"Pioneer youth worker, Annette Walton, who sadly passed away earlier this year, played a huge role in getting it off the ground.

"To honour her legacy, we’ve introduced a tribute award in her name, recognising the most improved participant across the whole series, which will be presented at the final at Al’s Skate Co in Wodonga on 29 November.

"Since those early days, the series has grown to include nine other LGAs and Al’s Skate Co.

"Al officially took over running the event in 2023 and has been absolutely fantastic to work with.

"He’s brought great energy, ideas and passion for the skate community.

"We love the North East Skate Park Series, as it not only gets locals out for a skate but also brings together riders from across the whole North East to connect, challenge themselves and have fun."

Ms May said one of the best parts of the series is seeing local skaters return year after year, progressing their skills and forming new friendships along the way.

"While it’s a youth-focused event, we always encourage all ages to jump in and give it a go," she said.

"It’s great seeing parents cheering from the sidelines and even better when they join in and show they’ve still got it."