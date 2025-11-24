Celebrating two decades of weaving cultural threads through the region, the North East Multicultural Association (NEMA) is inviting the community to mark its 20th anniversary of promoting diversity and connection this Saturday, 29 November.

The event at the Da Vinci Social Club from 12pm to 2pm promises an afternoon of fun, reflection, and community spirit, bringing people together to honour the cultural diversity and community connection NEMA has brought to the community

President Ian Prentice said the organisation was extremely proud of what people settling into the country and the contributions they have made within the region.

He said the invaluable hours of volunteer work throughout the organisation’s tenure is what drives its success in the community.

”I'm very grateful for the incredible work of our volunteers,” he said.

“Alongside the limited paid staff, they've just contributed in a wonderful way and I'm extremely grateful for their hard work and making it all happen.”

Stories from past members and their contributions to the community will be shared at the celebration.

Guest speaker Simon Reich will be one of those former members who will share his story about migration and his family’s connection to the historic Bonegilla migrant camp, highlighting the rich history behind many local multicultural journeys.

Mr Prentice said NEMA had 550 registered or former members and supporters who have sought the organisation for support.

The 20-year birthday celebration this Saturday will include a light lunch, live performances and games for kids.

Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family.

Bookings can be made at: https://www.trybooking.com/DHDBG

For more information, contact NEMA at 0477 995 306 or email admin@nema.org.au.