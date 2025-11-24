The Alpine Regional Horsemen’s Association (ARHA) hosted another highly successful cattle-sorting event ‘Arena Super Sorting’ at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve from 7 to 9 November.

After purchasing a 4x4, 60-horsepower tractor for the group, as well as a Kabota side-by-side, the ARHA was able to prepare the grounds ahead of the event.

ARHA interim chairperson, Allan McGuffie, said the side-by-side and tractor were delivered just before the 'Arena Super Sorting' and these purchases have made a huge difference to the efficient running of the club.

“In the past, we’ve been borrowing vehicles from club members,” he said.

"But now we’re in a position to own our own vehicles and be self-sufficient in our equipment for ongoing events.

“We were very fortunate to be able to purchase these new machines from Regional Ag (Agricultural) Construction here in Myrtleford.

“We were given a very generous deal.

“Regional Ag have been a major sponsor for the last five years, so we’re very grateful for their generosity.”

Across the span of the weekend, the ARHA saw similar audience attendance numbers compared to last year, with approximately 100 people present.

“It’s great to see people really support these events,” Mr McGuffie said.

“It was a lovely three-day event and in terms of participation, we had over 100 riders or so in the two-rider sorting teams.”

The total prize pool was $20,000 with the winning team of Julian Harris and Shane Allen taking home first prize of $10,000.

The next event is the ARHA Christmas breakup set for 6 and 7 December.

“Come along and watch our members in teams of three riders skillfully move individual cattle from one arena to another in number order in a set time," Mr McGuffie said.