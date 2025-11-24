Hundreds of students, family members and staff flooded St Mary's Primary School campus last Friday afternoon as the school held the first Spring Fling Fete in many years, to resounding success.

Stalls offering up books, potted plants, hand-made goods, freshly prepared Italian doughnuts, psychedelic rainbow lollipops and more, were spread around for attendees to explore.

Interactive booths and activities such as line-dancing, bubble-blowing, face-painting and kicking a footy on the oval for distance engaged swarms of students and the Myrtleford CFA tanker was even on site to offer children a chance to battle a (wooden) blaze.

The Toohey clan were among many eager families doing a lap of the attractions, with Noah and Connor trying their luck at the CFA hose.

"The boys go to school here," father, Daniel Toohey said.

"We wanted to drop into the fete today to support our community and our school."

Connor said the footy was the best attraction, while Noah said the choir and other live performances were the highlight of the afternoon.

St Mary's principal, Andrea O'Connor, said organising the fete between the parish and the school went smoothly and they were able to put together a fantastic fete.

"We've got a great turn out and great weather," she said.

"Everyone's having a fantastic time so far.

"I want to say a big thank-you to our local community, for their very generous donations which we've put toward our raffle.

"The proceeds from all the stalls are going to restore the old parish hall floor."