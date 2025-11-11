Opening hours for the Myrtleford Transfer Station have changed to align with the Alpine Tip Shop and other two transfer stations located in Mount Beauty and Porepunkah, with all four facilities now opening from 10am to 2pm.

All transfer stations will also be closed on the Boxing Day and New Years Day public holidays, adding to the existing closures on ANZAC Day, Good Friday, and Christmas Day.

Myrtleford and Mount Beauty transfer stations are opened Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while the transfer station at Porepunkah is opened Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Alpine Tip Shop - located at the Myrtleford Transfer Station - is a physical retail outlet where people are invited to donate and purchase items otherwise destined for landfill, including building materials, small kitchen appliances, and furniture.

Lists of both accepted and prohibited items at all transfer stations across Alpine Shire can be accessed online on Alpine Shire Council's website, as well as additional information about how to dispose of agricultural waste, such as chemical containers and baling twine.

The maximum allowable volume of each material type is 2m3 per household per day.

Any volumes exceeding 2m3, including commercial quantities, will need prior approval.

For more information about waste and recycling across Alpine Shire, visit https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/residents-ratepayers/waste-recycling