Dederang Recreation Reserve Netball Courts and Les Peart Oval in Mount Beauty are to be newly commissioned Bushfire Places of Last Resort (BPLRs).

The two open-air locations will take the number of BPLRs within Alpine Shire to five - joining Pioneer Park Oval in Bright, RC McNamara Reserve Oval in Myrtleford, and Porepunkah Oval in Porepunkah.

Following a detailed review and risk assessment process, council has endorsed the decommissioning of three existing (BPLRs) - Dederang Memorial Hall, Mount Beauty Stadium, and Porepunkah Hall.

The changes are part of a new Municipal Bushfire Place of Last Resort Plan, setting the framework for bushfire safety across the shire from 2025 to 2029, which council endorsed at its last monthly meeting.

The plan outlines council’s responsibilities for identifying, maintaining, and decommissioning BPLRs, providing clear operational guidance and risk management protocols.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the changes reflect council’s commitment to ensuring that designated BPLRs are accessible and fit for purpose.

"We’ve taken a careful and considered approach to updating our BPLR sites,” she said.

"The decision to prioritise open spaces such as ovals over buildings was based on accessibility concerns.

“These changes are about making sure that, in the rare event someone needs to use a BPLR, they can access it without relying on locked buildings or uncertain infrastructure.”

Cr Nicholas said it was important to note that not every town or location has a site assessed as suitable for designation as a BPLR.

“We want to reassure all of our communities that while they may not have a designated BPLR, the safest option is always to leave early,” she said.

“Bushfire survival should never depend on reaching a BPLR.

"The best protection is a well-prepared plan."

Council encourages all households to complete a bushfire plan, with resources available from the CFA website.

What is a Bushfire Place of Last Resort?

A BPLR is a location that may offer limited protection from radiant heat and flames during the passage of a bushfire.

It is not a relief centre, refuge, or safe haven.

There may be no support services, no staff, and no guarantee of safety.