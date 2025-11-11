Upgrade and redevelop Myrtleford Swimming Pool at an estimated cost of up to $1.7 million, and look at building a future new indoor facility at the Myrtleford Showgrounds at a cost of upwards of $30 million.

They are among possible options floated within the draft Alpine Shire Aquatics and Indoor Stadium Feasibility Study, which council is to release for public comment.

Council commissioned consultant firm Solucio Pty Ltd to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the shire’s three outdoor aquatic facilities in Myrtleford, Bright and Mt Beauty, as well as its indoor stadiums in Myrtleford and Mt Beauty.

The study, funded by the Victorian government, looked at the facilities’ functionality, capacity and condition and found that “while most facilities are functional, they are ageing with a likely increase in maintenance demands”.

It also found there is a “need for more year-round access, especially for swimming, rehabilitation and sport participation, as well as a lack of available training and competition space across indoor stadiums”.

The study says community demand for both aquatics and indoor sport facilities is at or near capacity, with increasing limitations due to the age of infrastructure.

“With targeted investment, the shire’s existing pools have approximately 20 years of useful life remaining,” the study found.

A range of capital and renewal costs for maintenance, upgrade and potential redevelopment of facilities are included in the feasibility study.

Options include $1.5m-$1.7m to upgrade Myrtleford’s existing pool, and $30m-$33m for a future indoor pool facility (25m lap pool, 17m program pool) integrated to the existing stadium facilities at the Myrtleford Showgrounds.

Council has not allocated any direct funding towards any of these options, and is seeking public comment on the draft findings to help guide a strategic approach for future infrastructure planning and investment.

To view the feasibility study, which was presented at council’s October 28 meeting, go to council’s website and view the council agenda, appendix section.