Public comment is being sought on the draft Alpine Shire Tracks and Trails Master Plan 2025.

The draft follows council's Tracks and Trails Gap Analysis last year, which assessed the existing networks to address gaps and identify opportunities for improvement.

Council said community engagement, alongside extensive mapping, background research, and site visitations by Tredwell Management Pty Ltd, helped formulate the draft strategy to provide sustainable planning, development, and maintenance of specific and shared-used trails across the region.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said that users should be able to see their feedback from July and August this year reflected in the draft master plan.

"The draft master plan has incorporated this feedback into a document that identifies network gaps and priority linkages, especially in our smaller townships, and outlines concept designs for key locations across Alpine Shire," she said.

"It also puts forward a prioritised action plan with recommendations for governance, infrastructure, signage, marketing, and, most importantly, environmental management."

Community members can have their say on the draft master plan via Engage Alpine by visiting: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/tracks-and-trails-master-plan-2025

The public exhibition period will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, 4 January 2026.