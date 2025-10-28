The Rural City of Wangaratta is offering free green waste drop-off at all council transfer stations for the entire month of November.

The move seeks to support residents with property clean-ups and promote sustainable waste practices, allowing the disposal of garden waste to help reduce fire hazards and prepare for the summer months.

A council spokesperson said all green waste collected will be diverted from landfill and processed into nutrient-rich compost, which is then used by council’s parks and gardens team to enhance public spaces across the municipality.

"Since the commissioning of our organics facility in late 2019, approximately 15,000 tonnes of compost has been produced, averaging 3000 tonnes annually from around 5000 tonnes of green waste," the spokesperson said.

"Initially used as a soil conditioner for rehabilitating landfill cells, this compost is now being trialled in council-managed parks and gardens and is also undergoing distribution trials through commercial markets."

To ensure smooth processing and protect staff safety, council said it is important that green waste be separated from general rubbish and recyclables before arriving.

All loads will be inspected on arrival to ensure they are free from contaminants, and mixed loads may not be accepted.

Council's free green waste initiative coincides with its annual footpath inspections, making this an excellent time to trim trees and shrubs on private property that overhang council footpaths.

Council's transfer stations are in: Wangaratta (46-56 Sandford Rd), Eldorado (Woolshed Rd), Markwood (145 Forest Lane) and Moyhu (569 Boggy Creek Road).