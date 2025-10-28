Alpine Shire councillors were set to consider a range of topics at last night's monthly meeting at the council chamber in Bright.

Councillors were updated on the advocation of the development of a single-site greenfield hospital for the catchment of Albury-Wodonga Health.

A strategic framework for the sustainable planning, development and maintenance of walking, cycling, hiking and shared-use trails across the Alpine Shire was also discussed during the 'Draft Alpine Shire Tracks and Trails Master Plan' item, to provide long-term guidance for council, land managers and community stakeholders and enable informed decisions around future investment, funding opportunities and trail stewardship.

Councillors also considered a Financial Sustainability Strategy which was developed to reflect council’s commitment to long-term planning and sound financial stewardship, to equip council to meet future challenges and opportunities.

The meeting was streamed live and is now available on council's YouTube channel, via: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdETJrRa0gkE4uBbNULu9NQ/live

Further details from the October OCM will be published in future editions of the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer.