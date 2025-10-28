Whorouly Primary School student Porter Chalmers has earned himself a place at the Victorian Primary Schools State Championships after an impressive performance competing in shot put at Albury this month.

The year 4 student threw a personal best distance of 8.61 metres to take out first place in the Regional Athletics Championships.

This follows his strong showing earlier in the month, where he finished second at the divisional athletics meet.

Porter’s lead-up to the event was far from ideal, having spent the previous week at 15 Mile Creek Adventure Camp - a week full of long days, outdoor challenges, and late nights.

But with a little more rest before the regional competition, Porter rose to the occasion and delivered the longest throw of the day.

He will now head to Melbourne on Thursday, November 6, to compete against the top primary school athletes from across Victoria.