It’s been an exciting couple of weeks to begin Term 4 at Marian College for students participating in the SSV Hume regional championships and SSV State championships.

On the cusp of last term’s success in interschool cross country, and record breaking times being set at a school level in track and field, the College community held high hopes for the talented group of students.

On Thursday, October 9, 12 Marian College students travelled to Albury to compete in the Hume Athletics Championships.

It was a fantastic day of competition, with all students performing exceptionally well across a range of events.

Skylah McPherson impressed with a second-place finish in both the long jump and discus, third in shot put, and fifth in the 100m dash.

Matilda Xerri ran strongly to place third in the 800m and fifth in the 1500m, while Millie Noble competed in the shot put and claimed second in the 400m.

Gemma Corcoran finished third in the high jump and performed well in the shot put.

Shayla Power placed fourth in shot put and Zahra Hazeldine placed fourth in the 1500m and fifth in the discus.

On the track, Nate Hedlt finished fifth in the 200m, Isaac Schmidt claimed fifth in the 800m, and Harrison Wood placed seventh in the 1500m.

Charles Herbert also represented the college proudly in the triple jump.

The relay team of Skylah McPherson, Gemma Corcoran, Milla Corcoran and Millie Noble also competed in the under 17s race, finishing first.

Jade Hazeldine came first in the 3km run and 1500m, setting a new regional record in the 1500m, while Milla Corcoran won the hurdles, long jump and placed second in the 200m.

Hume regional winners from the day - Jade Hazeldine, Milla Corcoran and the under 17s relay team - then travelled to Melbourne on Monday, 20 October, to compete in the SSV State Championships.

The relay team gave it their all in an incredible race, coming in eighth place in a tight finish after a long day.

Hazeldine took out the gold medal in the 17 years 1500m race, and claimed silver in the 17-20 years 3km race.

Corcoran claimed the bronze in the 14 years hurdles, and finished sixth in the long jump.

It was an incredible experience for the students to attend the State Championships - all participated to the best of their ability and in the wholehearted spirit of sportsmanship.