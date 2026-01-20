MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 17 January

Myrtleford Lotto & Newsagency Par & Super 6 & AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Jye Cunneen (15) +3. A Grade Runner Up: Brad Piazza (17) 0.

B Grade Winner: Gareth Loftus (19) +6. B Grade Runner Up: Evan Jones (26) +5.

Ladies Winner: Heather Street (36) +2. Ladies Runner Up: Lesley Browner (32) 0.

Super 6 Winner: Jye Cunneen (15) +3. Super 6 Runner Up: Robert Wheeler (24) +2 c/b.

Ball Winners: C Walker +1, S Piddington +1, R Wheeler +1, S Piazza 0, P Stewart -1, D Rowe -1, A Roseby -1, J Harrington -1, M Broz -1, I Giovannoni -2 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Lesley Browne and Peter Stewart, 4th 2nd Shot: Brad Carroll, 14th: Sandra Piazza and Pieter Veldman, 16th: Jye Cunneen.

Raffle Winner: David Jackson.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Joshua Edwards (22) -11.

Thursday, 15 January

Myrtleford Gifts Lotto & Newsagency Stableford AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Marg Curtis (18) 37pts. A Grade Runner Up: Sandra Piazza (17) 36c/b.

B Grade Winner: Sarah Deas (22) 39pts. B Grade Runner Up: Ann Bryant (38) 38pts.

Ball Winners: Lesley Browne, Barb Welch, Vanessa Ivone, Victoria Sims.

9 Hole winner: Pam Brew 23pts. Runner Up: Lucia Dapos 22pts.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: V Sims, 4th: Jan Roseby, 14th: Sandra Piazza.

Wednesday, 14 January

Myrtleford Gifts Lotto & Newsagency Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Ichlis Giovannoni (17) 39 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Dylan Pool (5) 39 pts.

B Grade Winner: George Browne (20) 35 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew Roseby (21) 35 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: D Clark 36, D Matthews 36, I Wales 36, C Walker 35, P Veldman 34.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jim Martin, 4th 2nd Shot: David Matthews, 8th: Peter Stewart, 14th: Peter Stewart, 16th: David Matthews.

Tuesday, 13 January

Myrtleford Gifts Lotto & Newsagency Stableford AWCR 74

Winner, 18 holes: Sandra Piazza (17) 39c/b. Runner Up: Judy Bynon (21) 39.

Winners, 9 holes: Kim Rossato 21pts. Runner Up: Ann Bryant 18pts.

Ball Winners: V Sims, Jan Harper, Helen Murray.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Linda Loftus, 4th: Sandra Piazza, 14th: Ann Bryant.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday league on 12 January was won by Andrew Cook, from Bright Country Club, with 35 points on a countback from Trevor English.

Michael Bartholomew, Fred Gerardson, Brett Williams, Neil Tappe and Tony Campen all had 34 points.

The ladies played the front nine on Wednesday, 14 January which was won by Gayle Jennings with 23 points from Helen Whittaker and Ute Svoboda with 16 points each.

Liz Harvey with 33 points won the 18 hole comp on the day from Ruth Rynehart with 32 points.

NTP, second shot on the seventh was Ruth Rynehart, while Carol Bartholomew was nearest on the 18th.

The men also played the front nine on the Wednesday which was won by Ron Gallagher with 22 points from Mark Redmond (21 points), Dave Drew (20 points), and Andrew Greenfield (19 points).

NTPs on the seventh was Ross Rynehart, and on the ninth was Allan Retallick.

The ladies played 18 holes on Saturday, 17 January which was won by Gayle Jennings with 36 points from Leesa Bevan with 35 points.

NTP, second shot on the seventh was Ruth Rynehart and the 18th was Leesa Bevan.

Leesa Bevan shot a three on the par five first hole to claim the Falls Creek Coaches Eagles Nest.

The men played 18 holes on Saturday, 17 January, which was won by Ron Gallagher on a countback from Tristan Skitt with their 37 points each, followed in by Allan Retallick with 36 points.

Next, all with 35 points, were Roger Church and Peter Hertzog, while Mark and Tom Redmond came home with 34 points apiece.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Peter Hertzog.

The ninth was Dave Browning, the 17th was Don Mason, while Stephen Short took home the money on the 18th.

Victor Selway claimed an Albatross on the par five fifth hole, for a two for five on an otherwise lacklustre card.

Saturday, 25 January will see us play our Settlers Tavern Australia Day 4Ball Ambrose.

Get a team of four together and put your names on the booking sheet at https://mtbeauty.miclub.com.au/guests/kiosk/index.msp for a great day of fun, frivolity and great prizes.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As the famous American golfer, Ben Hogan once said, “The only thing a golfer needs is more daylight,” - this could be said for those wandering around the Bright golf course during a stroke event.

When sometimes the round is going past the four and a half hours, a bit more daylight could be an advantage.

Monday, 12 January, open all golfers for veterans.

A field of 21 players teed off in the weekly Stableford competition.

Joel Matthews 20 H/C 37 pts C/B, Colin Richardson 28 H/C 37 pts.

Ball winners: Jason Fillippi 37 pts C/B, Andrew Robertson 37 pts C/B, Rod Brown 36 pts and Denis Hayes 35 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Colin Richardson, 6th: Denis Hayes, 11th: Andrew Robewrtson, 16th: Peter Dredge.

Wednesday, 14 January, Ladies Stableford competition.

Winners were Robyn McGrath 20 H/C and a wonderful 42 points, and in second place, Di Anders, 31 H/C 39 pts.

Ball winners: Suzette Heydon 38 pts and Jeanette Belsher 37 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Bernie Wickes, 6th: Suzette Heydon, 16th: Bernie Wickes.

Wednesday, 14 January, 9-hole chicken run, back 9 holes.

Winner: Jess Vicino, 13 H/C 21 pts, and runner up, Tyler Thomason 20 pts.

NTPs – 11th: Jess Vicino.

Thursday, 15 January, Men’s Stableford competition.

A huge group of 43 players teed off, and for the second week in a row, a Bright golfer has had a hole-in-one.

David Bakkum achieved this wonderful feat on the sixth hole - using his 8 iron, his ball rolled gently into the hole, much to his delight.

Big winners were: Aiden Toy 30 H/C 42 pts, Riley Bacon 3 H/C 40 pts C/B, Rod Brown 8 H/C 40 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Peter Ricardi 40 pts, John O’Shea 38 pts C/B, Heath Thompson 38 pts and Brendan Cudmore 36 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Nick Foord, 6th: David Bakkum (hole-in-one), 11th: Tony Chalwell and 16th: Gareth Williams.

The chicken winner was Heath Thompson with a fine 21 pts and the NAGA went to Wayne Curtis with 25 pts.

Friday, 16 January, open all golfers, 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Vivian Anderson 22 pts. Ball winner: Heather Thompson, 18 pts C/B.

NTPs – 11th: Vivian Anderson.

Saturday, 17 January, open all golfers’ Stableford competition.

A field of 57 players teed off and the scores reflected the hard and dry conditions.

Winners: Robyn Poyner 28 H/C 41 pts C/B, Shaun Paul 17 H/C 41 pts, James Neylon 9 H/C 38 pts AC/B, John O’Shea 12 H/C 38 pts, Cameron Wickes 1 H/C 37 pts C/B, Frog Thompson 18 H/C 37 pts c/b.

Ball winners: Paul Haberecht 37 pts, Angus Murrells 36 pts C/B, Nick Aloizos 36 pts, Steve O’Rielly 36 pts, Ross Heydon 36 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Rod Pack, 11th: Chris Davey and 16th: John O’Shea.

Members’ draw: James Neylon, who was absent, so it will jackpot to next week.

The NAGA went to Vivian Anderson with 21 points.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: should we always rely on natural talent, or just hope for the best?