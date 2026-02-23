MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 21 February

Clyde Street Butchery Chris Rigoni 4 BBB Stableford AMCR 71

Winners: Brendan Wheeler (12) and Jade Galvan (9) 45 pts c/b. Runners Up: Paul Evans (13) and David Rowe (10) 46 pts.

Ball Winners: C Shewell and R Wheeler 44, P Tanner and J Mercuri 43, I Giovannoni and C Walker 42, J Silis and E Miranda 42 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Paul Tanner, 4th 2nd Shot: Craig Piazza, 8th: Emilo Marinda, 14th: Brian Caldwell, 16th: David Matthews.

Raffle Winner: David Matthews.

The top eight teams in the Chris Rigoni Shield are as follows: C Shewell and R Wheeler 87, P Veldman and J Harrington 86, I Giovannoni and C Walker 85, J Galvan and B Wheeler 83, C and B Piazza 83, P Evans and D Rowe 82, D Matthews and S Hancock 82, with the final round next Saturday.

Tuesday, 19 February

Clyde Street Butchers - Stableford AWCR 74 AMCR71

A Grade Winner: Roger Humphris (19) +5. A Grade Runner Up: Liz Orton (14) +3.

B Grade Winner: Vanessa Ivone (40) +3. B Grade Runner Up: Ann Bryant (36) +2.

9 Hole Runner Up: Pam Brew 20pts c/b.

Ball Winners: Jan Harper (24) +2 c/b, Kerry Newton (17) +1 c/b, Ann Hazeldine (31) +1 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Wendy Caldwell, 4th: Liz Orton, 8th: Carolyn Prowse, 14th: Liz Orton.

Wednesday, 18 February

Clyde Street Butchery Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Bill O'Donohue (23) 42 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Jon Harrington (70) 36 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: B Caldwell 36, D Clark 35, J Martin 34, D Matthews 34 c/b.

Eagles Nest: Ian Wales, 17th hole.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Allan Monshing, 4th 2nd Shot: David Matthews, 8th: Jim Martin, 14th: Evan Jones, 16th: Spider Hancock.

Tuesday, 17 February

Clyde Street Butchers - Stableford AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Wendy Caldwell (22) 44pts. A Grade Runner Up : Linda Loftus (20) 41pts.

B Grade Winner: Helen Mummery (30) 43pts. B Grade Runner Up: Ann Hazeldine (32) 42pts.

9 Hole Winner: Loretta Wales 22pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Pam Brew 20pts.

Ball Winners: Marg Fitridge 41c/b, Marnie Broz 40c/b, Marg Curtis 40c/b, Liz Orton 40.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Liz Orton, 4th: Wendy Caldwell, 8th: Angela Bishop, 16th: Wendy Caldwell.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

It should go without saying but, whenever it’s your turn to play the game of your life, we all know that’s just around the corner, or possibly our next game.

Monday, 16 February, Open All Golfers Stableford competition.

Winners: Robert Taylor H/C 9 37 pts C/B. Second: Colin Richardson 28 H/B 37 pts.

Ball winners: Dave Masoch 36 pts, Glenn O’Connell 35 pts, Denis Hayes 33 pts C/B, Graham Barrow 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Mark Stephenson, 6th: Dave Masoch, 11th: Margaret Curtis, 16th: Dave Masoch.

Wednesday, 18 February, Ladies Stableford competition.

Winner: Dianne Anders 30 H/C 42 pts.

Ball winners: Robyn Poyner 33 pts, Robyn McGrath 31 pts, Suzette Heydon 30 pts.

NTPs - 11th: Carol Burgess.

Wednesday, 18 February, nine-hole chicken run, front nine.

Winner: Sam Buckley 17 pts. Second: Bro Bush 16 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Sam Buckley.

Thursday, 19 February, men’s Stableford competition.

A good field of 43 players played under perfect conditions.

Results: Crusty Carlisle 14 H/C 37 pts C/B, Graham Barrow 18 H/C 37 pts C/B, Riley Bacon 1 H/C 37 pts, Jason Egbers 13 H/C 36 pts C/B, Doug Badrock 7 H/C 36 pts C/B, Andrew Badrock 12 H/C 36 pts.

Ball winners: John Treyvaud 35 pts C/B, John Forbes 35 pts C/B, Rod Brown 35 pts, Paul Duff 34 pts C/B, David Webb 34 pts C/B, Kevin Reed, 34 pts C/B, Dan Neville 34 pts, Peter Smith 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Phil Jessen, 11th: Heath Anders, 16th: Doug Badrock.

The chicken went to Andrew Badrock with 20 pts.

The NAGA went to Dennis Pangrazio with a very reasonable 25 pts, and he will treasure his Eagle Park State School 1982 commemorative glass which will go straight to his almost-full trophy cabinet.

Friday, 20 February, nine-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Vivian Anderson 22 pts. Second: Lee Paul 21 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Roschelle Harrison 21 pts, Suzette Heydon 20 pts.

NTPs - 11th: Michelle Barker, 16th: Roschelle Harrison.

Saturday, 21 February, open all golfers’ Stableford competition.

The Saturday fields continue to be popular, and 68 players teed off.

Winners: Elizabeth Barker 28 H/C 41 pts, Jacqueline O’Brien 17 H/C 39 pts, Pete Short 14 H/C 38 pts C/B, Nathan O’Sullivan 10 H/C 38 pts C/B, Mo O’Shea 14 H/C 38 pts.

Ball winners: Zorro Zwiersen 37 pts C/B, Adam Benincasa 37 pts, Robert Taylor 36 pts C/B, Doug Badrock 36 pts, John O’Shea 36 pts. Kevin Reed 35 pts C/B, Damon Barker 35 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Robyn McGrath, 6th: Jackpot went to Elizabeth Barker, 10th: second shot jackpot went to Doug Badrock, 11th: Peter McGrath, 16th: Elizabeth Barker.

Members Draw went to Damon Barker who was in attendance.

The NAGA went to Graham Badrock with a miserable 22 points.

The Bright Golf Guru quote of the week, “Golf: it’s the best game in the world at which to be bad.”