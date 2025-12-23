Perfectly positioned just a short stroll from Bright’s vibrant town centre, the Ovens River, and the popular Rail Trail, this property offers a wonderful opportunity to secure your slice of the Bright lifestyle.

Set on a manageable block, this neat and tidy property features a solid two-bedroom unit plus an adjoining studio-style unit-ideal for extended family, guests, or generating rental income.

Each unit enjoys its own enclosed yard space for privacy and outdoor living, while a lock-up shed provides handy storage for bikes, tools, or adventure gear.

The main two-bedroom unit is light-filled and welcoming, with a northerly aspect that floods the kitchen and bedroom with sunshine.

The layout includes an open plan living and dining area, a central bathroom with a separate toilet, and split system heating and cooling for year-round comfort.

The adjoining studio unit includes a kitchenette, bathroom, and its own heating and cooling-making it a versatile space for a tenant, home office, or weekend visitors.

With Bright’s cafés, restaurants, and boutique shops just minutes away, and endless outdoor adventures right on your doorstep-from hiking and cycling to river swims and snow trips-this property delivers both lifestyle and opportunity.

A solid, low-maintenance investment or the perfect first step into the Bright market, 75 Delany Avenue is a blank canvas ready for your personal touch.

Enjoy the convenience, flexibility, and charm of Bright living all in one appealing package.