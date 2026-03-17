Originally a 1960s brick veneer church, this distinctive property has been meticulously transformed into a modern country residence, blending history with contemporary comfort.



Set on a generous 1,232 sqm block, this fully renovated home offers a unique living experience, with 2 bedrooms, 2 living areas, and a versatile space (being the front entrance of the church) that could be utilised as a studio/office space.



The thoughtfully designed kitchen, situated on the former altar, features gas cooking, a wall oven, a convection oven, and a dishwasher + large pantry. Soaring high ceilings throughout the home add to the sense of space and grandeur, while modern comforts include a wood heater, ducted air conditioning, and additional split systems for year-round climate control.



The well-appointed bathroom boasts a full-sized bath, walk-in shower, and vanity, with a separate WC and vanity for added convenience.

The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in-robe (WIR) whilst the second bedroom comes with built-in robes (BIR). A second living area can easily be converted into a third bedroom if desired, providing flexibility for various living arrangements.



Outdoor features include a single carport, garden shed, a deck for outdoor entertaining, and a separate male and female WC together with water tank, well/bore and garden shed. The established garden adds to the charm of this one-of-a-kind property, making it an idyllic retreat. With all renovations complete, this stunning home is ready for you to move in and enjoy a peaceful lifestyle in a truly unique setting.



This version highlights the transformation of the church while emphasizing the modern comforts and versatility of the space. Currently operating as a successful short term accommodation. Contact Agent for an inspection today!