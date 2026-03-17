Perched at the top end of Thomas Street, this generous 802m2 flat block offers a rare opportunity to build your dream home in one of Myrtleford’s most desirable locations (including a planning permit). Elevated from the street with a gently rising driveway, the block levels out beautifully to provide a perfect building platform that captures stunning panoramic views over the township and the surrounding mountains and hillsides. Fully fenced and featuring established fruit trees, the property is ready to go. Its prime position offers both privacy and convenience with just a short walk to local schools, the sports stadium, and the golf course and being one of the few blocks in town with a favourable north aspect, this property offers exceptional natural light and warmth throughout the day.

Whether you’re looking to build a family home or a peaceful retreat, all the hard work is done and price includes planning permit and architecturally designed house plans, positioned to make the most of the northern aspect and surrounding views.