Positioned on a generous 1,338sqm block, this solid five-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home offers exceptional space and versatility, making it ideal for families or investors seeking future development potential (STCA).



Step inside to a wide entrance that leads to a spacious lounge, with beautiful exposed beams adding warmth and character throughout the home.



The large kitchen offers ample bench and cupboard space, and is equipped with a dishwasher, electric cooktop, and wall-mounted oven, seamlessly connecting to a formal dining area that’s perfect for entertaining.



Comfort is guaranteed year-round with split system heating and cooling installed throughout the property.



The master bedroom features large built-in robes and a private ensuite complete with a walk-in shower, vanity, and WC. The second bedroom also includes a built-in robe, while the third and fourth bedrooms offer flexibility-bedroom four even includes an adjoining room that could be used as a 5th bedroom or a study, depending on your needs.



The main bathroom was tastefully renovated approximately 7–8 years ago and includes a full-size bathtub, walk-in shower, modern 900mm vanity, and floor-to-ceiling tiles. A separate WC enhances the family-friendly layout.



At the rear of the home, is a grand undercover area with exposed beams providing the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining or relaxing while overlooking the spacious backyard. There’s plenty of room for a large shed, swimming pool, or further landscaping, all set among established gardens and mature trees.



Additional features of the property include a double carport with roller door for added security, fully fenced yard, and solar panels for improved energy efficiency. A standout bonus is the garage/shed, which includes a kitchen with an oven, sink, and storage space offering excellent potential to be converted into a studio or self-contained unit (STCA).



Conveniently located just minutes from the town centre, this home offers a rare blend of space, character, and future opportunity.



Contact agent today to arrange a private inspection!