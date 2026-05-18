Well conditioned cattle drew strong interest and firm prices in Myrtleford last Friday.

A larger than expected 2100 head were yarded and sold at Nutrien Ivone Agencies Myrtleford Special Cattle Sale, seeing more than $3,335,000 change hands and help bolster the local economy.

Agent Dan Ivone said the market was "pretty solid" with prices a fraction dearer than those achieved in the past month, due in part to the quality of the yarding and optimism on the back of a bit more rain forecast.

He said the market had strong competition from feedlots in South Australia and northern New South Wales, as well as both local restockers and those from the Corryong and Wodonga areas.

Some 101 cows and calves made on average $3111, with the top price of $3850 paid for a pen of six cows and calves from Ashden Livestock at Londrigan.

The 133 joined cows and heifers yarded averaged $2134, with the top price of $2600 paid for a pen of 20 cows owned by P&J Carney of Rosewhite.

The 1027 steers yarded sold for an average of $1621, with the top price of $2160 paid for 20 Angus steers, 14-15 months old, averaging 397 kilos owned by Dalander at Porepunkah.

Matandra of Rosewhite topped the weaners on offer, with a pen of 22 steers averaging 352 kilos making $1880.

The 849 unjoined heifers sold to an average of $1262, topped by a pen of 21 heifers, weighing 441 kilos, making $2090 for vendor DR Stevenson of Tallangatta.

Friday's sale was punctuated by two special highlights.

The first was acknowledging and congratulating Nutrien's Graeme Ward on his long and respected career in the local cattle industry - the long-time Myrtleford livestock agent and livestock buyer has recently hung up his hat after 70 years in the industry.

"Over his time with us, he's only ever missed four sales," Mr Ivone told the crowd of more than 100 assembled for the market.

"He's a great supporter of the alpine region and we'd like to thank him very sincerely."

The second highlight was the strong support for the 'Do It For Dolly Day' fundraising to help tackle teen bullying.

Around $4300 was raised for the cause, with Ivone Agencies Myrtleford donating $2100, Nutrien auctioning a steer and donating the $2100 paid, and other funds raised at a cake stall.

In case the morning's attendees became peckish, the Havilah Cemetery Trust ran the food tent, with home-grown flowers also for sale.