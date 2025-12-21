Myrtleford local, Celeste Brockwell, has won this year's top prize in the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer 'Buy Local and Win' Christmas promotion: a $2000 gift voucher for Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors.

Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors co-owner, Sheridan Hill, congratulated Celeste and thanked all those who entered this year's competition for shopping locally.

Ms Brockwell said she might find a new couch or a rug for her home.

"It's perfect timing as I was just looking for a new couch," she said.

"It's a great competition, so thanks to the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer for running it and thanks to all the local businesses for supporting the campaign."

Ms Brockwell said she predominantly entered the competition at Blooms Chemist in Myrtleford.

"I love Blooms, they've got great gifts," she said.

"I try and shop local as much as possible: I think it's important to support local businesses where you can.

"Our bakeries, the Myrtleford Gallery in Standish Street and our clothing stores: they're all uniquely individual, it's just great to drop in."

The second-place prize went to Marg Wheeler, who will receive an $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing and Strides in Bright.

Our third-place winner was Jenna Pape who will receive a Billy Buttons Wine pack valued at over $500.