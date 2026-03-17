Dedicated North East Victorian volunteers and the organisations they power deserve to be recognised and nominations are being called upon for the state's annual awards.

Minister for Carers and Volunteers Ros Spence is calling on Victorians to nominate the outstanding people and groups making a difference in their community.

The awards, closing on 27 May, celebrate excellence across eight categories, including: Young Volunteer Award; Volunteer Commitment Award; Volunteer Leadership Award; Volunteer Impact Award; Inclusive Volunteering Award; Volunteering Innovation Awards; Volunteering Partnerships Award; and Grassroots Volunteering Award.

The Volunteer of the Year, selected from the individual categories, will receive the Dame Elisabeth Murdoch Award and a $10,000 donation to a not-for-profit of their choice.

Last year saw a total of 447 nominations, including Glenys Watts who was named Volunteer of the Year.

Glenys is a tireless advocate for Indigenous health, family violence prevention and culturally safe services.

For more information or to nominate visit volunteeringvictoria.org.au/awards.