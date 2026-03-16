Where do you live?

We live in the Mornington Peninsula.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

This is our first visit to Bright together.

What do you do for a living?

A: I'm a nurse manager.

S: I'm a medical service manager.

What are your hobbies and interests?

S: I like sport and music.

A: I like walking, either by myself or with my dog, reading and exploring local places when I'm on holiday.

What do you think makes the area unique?

A: It's a very outdoorsy type of place, with beautiful scenery and it's not too touristy at the moment. It has a small town feel, even though there's lots to do and some good accommodation options.

S: The views, landscapes and the beautiful river.

What would you recommend to do in the area?

Cycling, walking, exploring the area and relaxing. And also sampling the local beer.