How long have you lived in Mt Beauty?

I was born and bred here in Mt Beauty and have been here for 24 years. I left for two and a half years to study for a degree in Branded Fashion Design in Melbourne.

What do you like about living here?

The community, the environment, and the peace and quiet.

Would you like to see any additions or changes?

More creative clubs for kids. I run a junior sewing club for teenagers, and that could be extended to clubs for art and drama.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I’m living the dream having created my own label ‘Inferno Rose’ - hand printed street wear. I work from home and have been for 14 months. I’m marketing it myself as well as selling it to retailers. Locally it’s in the Little Oddly gift shop, or available online via the website. I work at the Mt Beauty Bakery, and my hobbies are sewing and running the sewing club that has nine students so far.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

To the Gorge Walk, and to Mermaid beach where I have many happy childhood memories. Also to the Mountain Creek Caravan Park then onto the Mt Beauty Bakery.