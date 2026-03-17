Gunshots are likely to echo across Lake Buffalo on Wednesday morning as the 2026 Victorian duck hunting season gets underway.

Areas of the lake - excluding the main recreational boat ramp area near the wall and other side of the lake at Marshalls Ridge - are among permitted hunting areas.

The 12 week season commences at 8am, 18 March with a daily bag limit of nine ducks per hunter until the season's closure 30 minutes after sunset on Monday, 8 June.

The daily hunting times are from 8am until 30 minutes after sunset for the first five days, then from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset for the remainder of the season.

Seven game duck species can be hunted - Pacific Black Duck, Grey Teal, Chestnut Teal, Wood Duck, Mountain Duck, Hardhead and Pink-eared Duck.

The Game Management Authority (GMA) said all hunters must have a valid game licence and firearms licence.

The GMA and Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action will monitor wetlands during the season and where warranted, hunting may be regulated at some wetlands, and some wetlands may be closed to hunting to protect concentrations of threatened species or breeding waterbirds.

Hunters are being reminded to regularly monitor the GMA website for updates to wetland closures and other management actions.

GMA game officers, Victoria Police and authorised officers from partner agencies will patrol wetlands across Victoria to ensure people act in a safe and responsible manner.

Details of the 2026 duck season are available on the GMA website at Duck season arrangements.