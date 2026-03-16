The Myrtleford Savoy Mini Roos and Junior teams have received a $500 donation from the Myrtleford Chopped and Changed Kustom Car Club (MCCKCC).

Club president Guido Cossigniani presented Matt Vaccaro, Savoy Soccer Mini Roos coach, with the donation at the club's bi-weekly coffee morning and club meeting at the Milawa Bakery last Sunday morning.

The donation is to encourage and support junior soccer in Myrtleford.

"The MCCKCC usually donate profits from our annual 'Show-n-Shine' event, held at Club Savoy on the first Sunday in November, to groups within our community," club secretary, John Goodman said.

"We aim to funnel any funds raised through our 'Show-n-Shine' to junior activities, so these two teams were the ideal recipients."

The club holds meetings at Club Savoy at 7pm on the first Thursday of the month, and every second Sunday at a 'Club Cruise for Coffee' run and a social outing - the details of which are published ahead of time on their Facebook page, with new members always welcome.

The Mini Roos meet on Saturday mornings at the Savoy soccer ground from 9am till 10:30am, with all children welcome to come along.

For enquiries contact Matt Vaccaro on 0421 205 880.