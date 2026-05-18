#BeKindToYourMind Mental Wellbeing Week for 2026 officially kicked off at the Ablett Pavilion last Saturday evening, 16 May, as the Myrtleford Football and Netball Club (MFNC) hosted special guest speaker, sports psychologist Anthony Klarica at the annual Wellbeing Dinner.

Mr Klarica addressed dozens of the club's members, their families and friends about the importance of building mental resilience skills to draw on every day.

MFNC Alpine Saints Wellbeing Team leader, John Pryor, said the week is about highlighting the importance of good mental health and wellbeing and supporting young people in the community.

"We know in some rural areas clinical support is difficult, so for communities to be able to support each other and support strong mental health and wellbeing is a very good thing," he said.

"Building that idea up through our young people is a great start and that's what we're about: so they understand what the signs of poor mental health are, so they can support themselves and each other."

As the sixth Wellbeing Dinner held since 2021, Mr Pryor said the club was very excited to be able to have Mr Klarica return for a very successful evening.

"Anthony has a comprehensive CV, where he's supported the Melbourne FC, Hawthorn FC, Carlton FC as a sports psychologist and he's now supporting the Brisbane Lions," he said.

"He's able to talk to us about practical things, to support good performance both on the sporting field and also in our personal and professional life."

Mr Klarica said he hoped the audience were left with some lasting skills to take away.

"I think a football and netball club, as well as all sorts of different groups such as the arts, drama, music; they're the heartbeat of the community," he said.

"Tonight we talked about skills you can build to help manage or deal with challenging situations.

"One of the great things about having a rural environment and community like Myrtleford is people stay connected and that's what a club can do for people.

"We need to look after each other and ourselves."

Mr Klarica said events such as this help to reduce stigma.

"If we can reduce stigma around wellbeing and mental health issues, we actually get on top of things quicker," he said.

"Everyone has challenges and can get stressed in life for one reason or another, so if we can be proactive and get on top of things sooner, before they become much bigger issues, it’s a really great help.”

The Wellbeing Team thanked North East Civil Construction, who have been the program's major sponsor for the past six years.

The Myrtleford Memorial Hall will host a Men's Mental Health Presentation this Thursday, 21 May, with guest speaker Chris Pidd from 5:30pm to 7pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://events.humanitix.com/men-s-mental-health-presentation-with-chris-pidd-how-to-break-the-stigma-have-the-conversation-and-seek-help

#BeKindToYourMind Wellbeing Week will run until this Friday, 22 May.